William K. "Bill" Dellich, 91, of Mahood Road, West Sunbury, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Orchard Manor in Grove City surrounded by his family.
Bill was born on Jan. 31, 1929, in Williamsburg, Pa. He was the son of the late John Dellich and the late Ruth Safranic Dellich.
After school, Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1951 until 1953 during the Korean War. He was a corporal in the 70th Combat Engineers stationed in Salzburg, Austria.
He was later employed at Michigan Limestone in Boyers for 12 years and then transferred to the U.S. Steel, Saxonburg sintering plant as a millwright for 25 years until his retirement.
Bill was well-known in West Sunbury for owning and operating his own business, Dellich Excavating, for over 40 years, which is now operated by his son, Bill, and his grandson, Heath.
Bill was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church in Butler.
Bill will reunite with the love of his life, Shirley (Hoff) Dellich, who passed away Sept. 15, 2008, after 54 years of marriage.
Together, they raised five children, Chris (Doug) McKinney of West Sunbury, Marilyn (Richard "Gus") Thompson of Eau Claire, Sheila (Gerald) Beach of West Sunbury, and Tricia Beach of West Sunbury, and William K. (Amy) Dellich Jr. of West Sunbury.
Bill is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Carri McKinney, Ashley (Adam) Hughes, Douglas "DJ" (Darrian) McKinney Jr., Lyndsey (Wade) Vogan, Jay (Carri) Thompson, Spencer, Ellie, Olivia and Dawson Beach, and Heath Dellich; one stepgrandchild, Tad (Amy) Thompson; and 13 great-grandchildren, Meghan, Dakota, Liberty, Michael, Maddy, Charlotte, Jaymeson, Marryjane, Lilly Jean, William IV, Sydney, Claire and Emily.
Also surviving are two sisters, Catherine Tilko of Butler, and Ruth Ann Visniesky of Chicora; one brother, Dan (Kay) Dellich of Boyers; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; one grandson, William K. Dellich III; three brothers; and one sister.
With declining health, Bill was admitted to Orchard Manor Nursing Home in Grove City, in May of 2020. The family wishes to thank the home and hospice for the kind and compassionate care they gave their father.
DELLICH - Private services for William K. "Bill" Dellich, who died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, will be held Wednesday at William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.
Burial will be in the West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Graveside military honors will be provided by VFW Post 249, Lyndora American Legion 778 and Butler American Legion 117.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society
, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com
.