1/1
William Kenneth "Bill" Skelley
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Kenneth "Bill" Skelley, 74, of Butler, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
He was born on April 26, 1946, in Sewickley, and was the son of the late Howard and Agnes Skelley.
Bill owned and operated Skelley Auto Body of Butler for his entire career.
He enjoyed camping, traveling and anything outdoors. Above all else, he loved spending time and joking with his family.
He was the beloved husband for over 54 years to Jane (Stiteler) Skelley; father of Jane (Bernie) Geibel, Kelli (Dale) Lanham, Lynn (Scott) Bortmas, Kendra (Jarret) Snyder, April (Jason) Moore and Bill (Sarah) Skelley III.
He is also survived by his sister, Carol Querry; and 19 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, William Skelley Jr.; his grandson, Sean William Moore; four brothers; and two sisters.
SKELLEY - Services for William Kenneth "Bill" Skelley, who died Saturday, July 18, 2020, will be held privately.
Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved