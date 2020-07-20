William Kenneth "Bill" Skelley, 74, of Butler, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
He was born on April 26, 1946, in Sewickley, and was the son of the late Howard and Agnes Skelley.
Bill owned and operated Skelley Auto Body of Butler for his entire career.
He enjoyed camping, traveling and anything outdoors. Above all else, he loved spending time and joking with his family.
He was the beloved husband for over 54 years to Jane (Stiteler) Skelley; father of Jane (Bernie) Geibel, Kelli (Dale) Lanham, Lynn (Scott) Bortmas, Kendra (Jarret) Snyder, April (Jason) Moore and Bill (Sarah) Skelley III.
He is also survived by his sister, Carol Querry; and 19 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, William Skelley Jr.; his grandson, Sean William Moore; four brothers; and two sisters.
SKELLEY - Services for William Kenneth "Bill" Skelley, who died Saturday, July 18, 2020, will be held privately.
Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com
.