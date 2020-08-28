Dr. William L. Barnett passed away peacefully Aug. 26, 2020, at his home in Slippery Rock. At his side was his wife and the love of his life, Beverly.



Bill was born June 28, 1938, in Louisville, Ky., the son of Leona Barnett Ochsner.



He went to Flaget High School, earned his B.A. degree from Bellarmine College in Louisville, his M.A. from the University of Alabama, and his Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh.



Bill taught in higher education for 42 years, which included West Virginia University, Carlow College in Pittsburgh and 28 years at Slippery Rock University. He retired in 2002 as a professor emeritus from the community department.



A college debater himself, he ran successful debate programs at WVU and Carlow, and an internship program for communication majors at SRU.



Bill was a proud member of APSCUF and was a delegate to state conferences for more than 20 years. He was also a PIAA official in basketball and baseball and a member of the Butler County Umpires Association. He truly loved being at the "ball yards" and on the basketball courts.



Bill was a kind, generous, well-read and loving man, with a sharp sense of humor.



He is survived by his college sweetheart, Beverly Walker Barnett, whom he married on Sept. 3, 1960, in Elizabethtown, Ky.



They had three children, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandson, Mark (Christie) and their children, Brittany and her son, Braylen, Brendan and Alex of Chippewa, Kelli (Bruce) Olson and their daughters, Peri, Evan and Reed, and Gregory (Janet) of Alpharetta, Ga. and their three children, Brooke and Bretton, of Atlanta, and Rachel of Seattle, Wash.



Also surviving are his brother, Larry (Jeane) of Davenport, Iowa, and their four children; and his cousin, George Schupp of Tulsa, Okla., and his five children.



He leaves behind his brothers-in-law, Dr. Glenn Walker (Lorraine Guthrie) of Stanton, Va., and Wayne (Patty) Walker of Louisville, Ky.; a sister-in-law, Lois Peak Walker of Salisbury, N.C., and two Walker nieces and one Walker nephew.



In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leo and Margarite Burns; his aunt, Margaret Schupp; his in-laws, George and Mary Walker; and a dear niece, Teri Walker.



Bill leaves behind three wishes in his words, "No funeral service due to COVID-19 and because I dislike funeral homes; to my family and friends, send my wife notes about something you remember about me … positive thoughts would be nice and, lastly, a donation to the Slippery Rock Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 117, Slippery Rock, PA, 16057, or the FEED MY Sheep Food Cupboard, 324 N. Main St., Slippery Rock, PA, 16057, in my name would honor me greatly."



BARNETT - Arrangements for Dr. William L. Barnett, who died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store