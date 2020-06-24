William L. Leroy, 81, of Butler, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Nov. 5, 1938, in Butler, he was a son of the late Marcel and Jean Miller Leroy.
Bill was employed as a foreman at Butler Armco.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was a member of Hill United Presbyterian Church. He also belonged to the Butler Elks Lodge, the French and Belgian Club, and the Italian Fraternal Society of Butler.
He is survived by his wife, Christina Jones Leroy, whom he married April 23, 1960; three children, Suzanne Leroy of Pittsburgh, Jeff Leroy of Long Beach, Calif., and Mike Leroy of Gilbert, Ariz.; one brother, Richard Leroy and his wife, Grace, of Herman; and two grandchildren, Ben and Anna.
LEROY - Funeral services and burial were private for William L. Leroy, who died Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
The family requests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123, or to the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree Street NE, 6th Suite, Atlanta, GA 30309.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Born Nov. 5, 1938, in Butler, he was a son of the late Marcel and Jean Miller Leroy.
Bill was employed as a foreman at Butler Armco.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was a member of Hill United Presbyterian Church. He also belonged to the Butler Elks Lodge, the French and Belgian Club, and the Italian Fraternal Society of Butler.
He is survived by his wife, Christina Jones Leroy, whom he married April 23, 1960; three children, Suzanne Leroy of Pittsburgh, Jeff Leroy of Long Beach, Calif., and Mike Leroy of Gilbert, Ariz.; one brother, Richard Leroy and his wife, Grace, of Herman; and two grandchildren, Ben and Anna.
LEROY - Funeral services and burial were private for William L. Leroy, who died Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
The family requests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123, or to the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree Street NE, 6th Suite, Atlanta, GA 30309.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 24, 2020.