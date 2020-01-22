Butler Eagle

William L. "Bill" Schake (1934 - 2020)
William L. "Bill" Schake, 85, of Butler, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born June 15, 1934, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Louis Charles and Elsie (Frush) Schake.
Bill was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church in New Castle.
He owned and operated Schake Construction for almost 60 years.
He enjoyed woodworking in his shop at home.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Schake of Butler; three sons, Cal (Antionette) Schake of Gladstone, Va., Bill Schake of Las Vegas, Nev., and Jay (Wenndy) Schake of Powhatan, Va.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy Schake; a grandson, Justin Schake; and a sister, Delores.
SCHAKE - A memorial service for William L. "Bill" Schake, who died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with Pastor Mike Nail officiating.
Burial will be private.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020
