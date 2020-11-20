William "Bill" Levi Rape, 80, of Franklin Township passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Dec. 17, 1939, in Connoquenessing Township, he was the son of the late Orlando O. Rape and Mabel L. (Hartzel) Rape Woller.
Bill was a former member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Evans City, where he was a deacon, an elder, a Sunday school superintendent, president of the consistory and sung in the choir. He and his wife, Stella, were current members of Meridian United Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder on the session.
Bill proudly served in the Army National Guard.
He retired from Mine Safety Appliances, after 41 years of dedicated work.
In his free time, Bill coached and managed for the Evans City Athletics Association. He was also a longtime member of Harmony Lodge 429 F&AM.
Above all, Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 61 years, Stella M. (Eppinger) Rape, whom he married on June 17, 1961; his children, Cynthia L. Palladino of Butler, Curtis W. Rape Sr. of New Sewickley Township, and Christopher J. (Pamela) Rape of Okatie, S.C.; his grandchildren, Curtis W. (Melissa) Rape Jr., Felicia Rape, Stephanie (John) Toniolo and Paige (Tamba) Marenah; his great-grandchildren, Nora, Levi and Grace; his brother, Samuel (Tammy) Rape of Evans City; his sister, Velma (the Rev. William) Gebhardt of Kenner, La.; his sister-in-law, Suzanne Rape of Evans City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Rape.
