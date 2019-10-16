Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Lewis "Bill" Morris. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Service 3:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Lewis Morris of Harleysville, Pa., and formerly of Slippery Rock passed away in Lansdale, Pa., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

He was born July 16, 1925, in Bakers Run, later called Levi, W.Va., in Braxton County, to Earl Harvey Morris and Florence Jane Walters Morris.

He married Stella Ree Ipock on Oct. 14, 1945, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 19, 2014.

Bill retired in 1967 from the U.S. Marine Corps, where he was a World War II veteran, having also served in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts.

He later worked for and retired from Shamrock Oil Co., formerly Shell Chemical, where he worked as a quality assurance inspector.

He was a member of the Slippery Rock American Legion and was of Protestant faith.

Survivors include two sons, William L. (Linda) Morris Jr. of Schwenksville, Pa., and Randal E. (Lorraine) Morris of Pittsboro, N.C.; two daughters, Garnett G. (Robert) Stock of Hanceville Ala., and Marian L. (Richard) Landis of Telford, Pa.; a sister, Joan Street of Texas; nine grandchildren, Angela, Christine, Andre, Alex, Nicole, Kyle, Tiffany, Josh and Cassie; and seven great-grandchildren, Michael, Nick, Tommy, Connor, Kylie, Calvin and Sloan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his sisters, Fern F. Rose and June V. Moyer; and his brothers, Ronald D. and Earl B. Morris.

MORRIS - The family of William Lewis Morris, who died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Willard Morse, retired pastor, presiding.

Interment will follow at Prairie Cemetery in Harrisville.







