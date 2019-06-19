Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Luke "Bill" Brookbank. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Luke Brookbank, 75, of Clay Township passed away on April 23 due to an unexpected illness at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born on Oct. 31, 1943, in California. He lived in Butler County most of his life, as well as Warren, Ohio, and California.

Bill worked at the Vogel recycling plant in Mars and also did design work in Cranberry. He also worked at the plastic plant in Warren, Ohio, making baskets and totes.

He was a 35-year member of AA.

He found great enjoyment in taking trips out West to California. He loved to take canoe trips to Kinzua Dam with his family and friends. He also loved fishing and hunting, going to the Clearview Flea Market every Sunday and setting up, and working on cars and mechanic work.

Bill is survived by his fiancée, Mary Spicer of Meadville; his sons, William Stanley Brookbank, and Charles James Brookbank and his wife, Shelby Brookbank; his daughter, Kathy Scott and her wife, Courtney Scott; his grandkids, James Brookbank, Kelsie Brookbank, Michael Brookbank and Charles Brookbank; his stepbrother, Ernie Seger; and his stepdaughter, Laura Seger.

Bill will be missed by so many people.

BROOKBANK - There will be no services for William "Bill" Luke Brookbank, who died Tuesday, April 23, 2019.



