William Luther Russell, 71, of Slippery Rock, formerly of Monroeville died suddenly Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Bill was a 1966 graduate of Gateway High School and attended Penn State University.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
He began his work career with Westinghouse in Forest Hills, continued at the Churchill site, and retired as a robot installer within the pharmaceutical industry.
For the past 10 years, he had lived in Slippery Rock, where he loved to fish on Lake Arthur and do some hunting.
He was fascinated with collecting model trains and designing and building platforms for the trains.
Bill was a former volunteer and assistant chief with the Monroeville 1 Fire Department, and he was a member of the NRA, the American Legion Post 945 and the Wilmerding Moose. He also had an affection and appreciation for animals, especially dogs.
He is survived by his sister, Luanne Russell of Monroeville; and nine stepchildren, James Allman, Michelle Chambers, Kathy Conn, Debbie Alexander, Angela Stoyanoff, Wendy Hagblom, Tracy Freed, Kelli Singleton and Tiffany Weishorn.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Anne (Douglas) Russell.
RUSSELL - Friends of William Luther Russell, who died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Bill will be laid to rest in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 18, 2020