William M. Bogan, 93, of Butler passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at New Haven Court in Butler.

Born May 10, 1926, in Forward Township, he was a son of the late Robert E. and Amelia (Rape) Bogan.

William was retired from the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Union 9.

He was a member of Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church.

He was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus 866 in Butler, the Post 249, the American Legion Post 548 of Bakerstown, the Moose Lodge 64 of Butler, the Saxonburg VFD and the Penn Glade Lions.

He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Surviving are two sons, Richard Bogan of Valencia, and Leonard Bogan of Denver, Colo.; four daughters, Carol (Thomas) Langer of Valencia, Laureen (David) Demshur of Houston, Texas, Maureen (Danial) Irha of California, and Janet (David) Cunningham of Oakdale, Minn.; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Dennis J. Bogan of Penn Township, and Raymond E. (Elaine) Bogan of Alabama.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret A. "Peggy" (Kelly) Bogan, who passed away Dec. 19, 1986; his son, Patrick Bogan; three brothers, Robert E., Regis F. and Thomas Bogan; his sisters, Rita Eckert and Mary Jane Richards; and his special friend, Virginia Novak.

BOGAN - Friends of William M. Bogan, who died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler. The Rev. Charles Bober will officiate.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Butler with military honors.

