William "Dale" Mauthe, 98, of Butler, died Feb. 14, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Home in Cabot.
Born in Sligo, Pa., on Nov. 21, 1921, he was the son of William and Pearl Frazier Mauthe, both preceding him in death.
He was a World War II Veteran, and worked at the V.A. Hospital in Butler in the maintenance department.
He enjoyed playing cards and the Pa. lottery, which earned him the nickname "Lucky."
Surviving are two sons, Martin Mauthe of Karns City, and Carl Mauthe of Butler; a daughter, Nina Fair, of Butler; 14 grandchildren, including Jeff Fair; 23 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Mauthe; a sister, Zelda Kifer; a granddaughter, Norma Eng; a daughter-in-law, Mary Mauthe; a son-in-law, Leroy Fair; and his long time companion, Carrie Fair.
MAUTHE - Friends of William "Dale" Mauthe, who died Feb. 14, 2020, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St., Clarion.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Nancy Zahn officiating.
Interment will take place in Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020