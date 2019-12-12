Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William O. "Papa" Russo Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



He was born Oct. 2, 1942, in Butler, and was the son of the late William O. Sr. and Mary Bumbico Russo.

He was a retired laborer, out of the Laborers Union in New Brighton. He was a businessman and a self-made car salesman.

He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Amanda Russo of Ellport; one daughter, Toni L. Meyer of New Brighton and her companion, Dale M. Yarosz; three grandchildren, Stacie Grey and her husband, Michael, Sam Tapia and his wife, Tippani, and Nick Tapia; five great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Michael and Madison Grey, and Simon and Sayia; and his faithful canine companion, Harley.

He is also survived by a former son-in-law, Daniel Meyer of Beaver.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Joanie Tapia; a brother, Larry Russo; two sisters, Francine and Pamela; and his former wife, Karen Russo.

RUSSO - Per his request, William O. "Papa" Russo Jr., who died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, will be cremated with a memorial service to be held privately at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 349 Adams St., Rochester.

The family wishes memorial contributions be made to Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.

