Born to Orie and Roxy Sutton, Bill grew up in Evans City, graduating from Evans City High School. He went on to Butler Business School to receive an accounting certificate.

After working for a bank in Butler for a few years, Bill enlisted into the U.S. Air Force. He served just shy of four years in Germany during the Korean war. As a sergeant, assigned to be the Chaplin's assistant, he led an adult Sunday school class of 300 and more. Here, he found his calling to be an educator.

After the service, Bill attended Slippery Rock University to obtain a teaching degree, then transferred to Penn State for a master's degree.

Bill got his first teaching job at Shaler Schools, later to be Shaler Area School District in 1957, where he stayed until retiring in 1989.

In 1960, he married his bride of 54 years, who preceded him in death. Together, they raised their family in Bradford Woods where Bill stayed until moving to Ingomar to live with his daughter and her husband in 2015.

Over the years, Bill enjoyed traveling to England, Europe, and across the U.S. with his bride.

He had a passion for the fine arts, especially classical music. He was a founding member of the Pittsburgh Concert Chorale and enjoyed performing for local concerts as well as New York City, and singing at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Bill also sang in a number of television commercials.

Bill has always been an active member of his church, serving as Elder, Deacon and other roles in the church, including choir and Sunday School teacher. He was well loved and served Memorial Park Church for over 40 years. Bill was also a charter member of the National Cathedral from when it was being constructed through the final completion in the early '90s.

Beloved husband of the late Phyllis Gundlach Sutton; dear father of Bronwynn (Michael) McAdams, William (fiancée Debra Vogel) Sutton, Christina Broeren and Christian (Pamela) Bigley-Sutton; proud grandfather of Holly and Ezra Broeren, Joshua and Timothy Sutton, Peyton Bigley and the late Justin Broeren; and dearly loved brother of Jean Sutton of Evans City.

SUTTON - Due to current world events, a memorial service for William "Bill" O. Sutton, who died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, will be held at a later time.

Arrangements entrusted to Schellhaas & Sons Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Good Samaritan Hospice and/or Memorial Park Church.

