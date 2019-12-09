Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William P. "Bill" Ekis. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

William P. "Bill" Ekis, 83, of Center Drive, Chicora, who was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, was greeted by the rejoicing angels at Heaven's gate and was reunited with his beloved wife on Friday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2019, passing away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home.

William was born July 30, 1936, in West Sunbury. He was the son of the late Joseph and Margaret McGregor Ekis.

He was a 1954 graduate of West Sunbury High School.

Bill attended Zion Lutheran Church in Chicora.

Bill retired in 1998 after nearly 30 years of service at Armco in Butler.

Bill enjoyed the simple life of hunting, fishing, camping, and most especially the company of his grandkids and great-grandkids. He was an avid tractor enthusiast, having owned several makes and models, his favorite of which was his John Deere.

Bill is survived by four children, Douglas W. Ekis and his wife, Cheryl, of Chicora, Deborah L. McCune and her husband, Charles, Daniel J. "Boone" Ekis and his wife, Cindy, and Darrin J. Ekis and his wife, Beth, all of Karns City; 10 grandchildren, Dana Willis and her husband, John, of Chicora, David Ekis and his wife, Summer, of Butler, Derek Ekis, Devin Ekis and his wife, Lauren, Tricia Bryan and her fiancé, Rich Miller, all of Chicora, Krystal Hillard and her husband, Jared, of Hilliards, D.J. Ekis and his wife, Maureen, of Newbury, Ohio, Shalisa Ekis and her boyfriend, Brice Musgrave, of Home, and Trevor Ekis and Taylor Ekis of Karns City; 10 great-grandchildren, Lilly, Isabella, Teagan, Emery, Caison, Alexa, Axel, Nora, Maverick and Dominic; three sisters, Ruth Palmer of Grove City, Doris Namesnik of Brunswick, Ohio, and Patricia "Patty" Snyder of Butler; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eleanor M. Moore Ekis, whom he married at Zion Lutheran Church on Aug. 25, 1956. Mrs. Ekis passed away Feb. 2, 2013.

In addition to his wife and parents, Bill was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Molly Mae Bryan.

EKIS - Friends of William P. "Bill" Ekis, who died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Kathy Davis, pastor of Faith Presbyterian Church in Kittanning, officiating.

Interment will be at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Chicora.

Memorial contributions may be made to the at . or the East Butler Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 162, East Butler, Pa., 16029.

