William P. "Bill" Starr, 90, of Valencia passed away on Wednesday evening, Oct. 21, 2020, at Valencia Woods.
Born April 21, 1930, in Butler, he was the son of the late H. Paul and Gladys V. Cruikshank Starr Sr.
A graduate of Edinboro University in 1953, he excelled in wrestling and football there. He and his wife established the Bill and Mary Ann Starr Scholarship.
He was a retired owner of H.P. Starr and Sons Lumber Co. in Glade Mills and Evans City. Bill, along with his father and brother, started the business together.
Bill was a lifelong member of Glade Run Presbyterian Church, where he had been an elder and taught Sunday school for 75 years. He was a longtime member of the board of directors of Glade Run Cemetery Association.
Active in Masonic Orders, he was a 33rd Degree Mason. He was a member of John E. Mair Lodge 729 F&AM and the Syria Shrine and Consistory.
Bill had served in the U.S. Navy.
He was the beloved husband of Mary Ann Blakely Starr, whom he married on March 5, 1960; the loving father of Susan Starr of Palm Bay, Fla., Sandie Starr Everhart (Nathan) of Edinboro, and Sallie Starr Paracca (Pete) of Valencia.
He was the devoted grandfather of Jack Starr Paracca, Will Starr Paracca, Claire Everhart (Sharif), Rebecca Everhart Eades (John David) and Alexandra Everhart Gearing (Dillon); and the great- grandfather of Josiah and Johnathon Eades.
He is also survived by his and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, H. Paul Starr II.
STARR - There will be no viewing for William P. "Bill" Starr, who died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Friends are invited to an in-car service at 11 a.m. Monday at Glade Run Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1091 Pittsburgh Road, Valencia.
Please park in the lot and listen to the service on your radio. The family will observe a drive-away farewell after the service.
Burial will be in Glade Run Cemetery, Middlesex Township.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Memorials may be made to South Butler Community Meals on Wheels, 1091 Pittsburgh Road, Valencia, PA 16059.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com
