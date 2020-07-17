William Philip Milbert, 90, of Cranberry Township, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.
Born on Feb. 9, 1930, on the family farm in Mars, he was the son of the late Richard and Louise Fischer Milbert.
Bill was a lifelong member of St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Cranberry Township.
He retired from Cranberry Township as a roadmaster.
He was a lifelong farmer and "Jack of many trades." Bill always enjoyed helping others and loved his family. If he was your friend, he was your friend for life. He was known as a man of his word.
Bill will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 61 years, Marie E. Rask Milbert; his four children, Eric (Maureen) Milbert, Susan Martin, Linda (Philip) Mashuda and Janet (William) Brown; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his brother, Paul Milbert; his sister, Katie Steeb, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by three brothers; two sisters; and his granddaughter, Hannah Milbert.
MILBERT - Due to public health concerns, the visitation and services for William Philip Milbert, who died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, will be held privately by his family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Bill's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Hannah's Heart Memorial Fund, c/o Avonworth High School, 304 Josephs Lane, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
