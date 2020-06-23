William Putorti Jr., of Grove City, lost his battle with throat cancer on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was 81.
William was born on Sept. 9, 1938, in Washington, Pa., and was a son of the late William and Ella (Curcio) Putorti.
He was a retired teacher, wrestling coach and farmer. He was an avid reader, hunter, fisherman and enjoyed farming. He also was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers follower and fan.
Bill is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara; four sons, Michael and Ryan of Grove City, William Anthony and his wife, Janet, of Liberty Hill, Texas, and Jeff and his wife, Debra, of Washington County; two granddaughters, Miranda and Angela of Texas; and two brothers, Tony of Canonsburg, and James of Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Carmen, of Washington County.
PUTORTI - Per his request, the family will be privately honoring the life of William Putorti Jr., who died Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 3223 Perry Highway, Sheakleyville, Pa.
The family has suggested that those desiring may make memorial tributes to the Springfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, 404 Old Ash Road, Mercer, PA 16137.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.snyderfh.com.
William was born on Sept. 9, 1938, in Washington, Pa., and was a son of the late William and Ella (Curcio) Putorti.
He was a retired teacher, wrestling coach and farmer. He was an avid reader, hunter, fisherman and enjoyed farming. He also was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers follower and fan.
Bill is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara; four sons, Michael and Ryan of Grove City, William Anthony and his wife, Janet, of Liberty Hill, Texas, and Jeff and his wife, Debra, of Washington County; two granddaughters, Miranda and Angela of Texas; and two brothers, Tony of Canonsburg, and James of Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Carmen, of Washington County.
PUTORTI - Per his request, the family will be privately honoring the life of William Putorti Jr., who died Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 3223 Perry Highway, Sheakleyville, Pa.
The family has suggested that those desiring may make memorial tributes to the Springfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, 404 Old Ash Road, Mercer, PA 16137.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.snyderfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 23, 2020.