William R. Curtis, 67, of Jackson Township passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday.
Born in Pittsburgh on Dec. 30, 1951, he was the son of the late Russell William Curtis and Dorothy M. Jenkins Curtis.
A talented handyman, Bill spent most of his younger years building things from scratch.
He was a school bus driver for A.J. Myers & Sons, Inc., working for the Seneca Valley School District. He loved the kids he drove to school each day.
Bill also enjoyed Star Wars, as well as building the Millennium Falcon with his children. He loved watching western movies and reading. Above all, he cherished the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Denise Curtis; his children, Cameo Curtis, Philip (Jennifer) Curtis, Christopher (Alanna) Curtis, Janine (Tim) Majcan and Erin Baker; his grandchildren, Brent Jones, Melody Jones, Arron Jones, Cameron Jones, Kathryn Curtis, Jeffrey Curtis, Johnathan Majcan, Amy Majcan, Wyatt Curtis, Destyni Cairo and Riley Hixon; his brothers, James R. Curtis and Terry L. (Laura) Curtis; his sisters, Patricia R. Curtis and Mary Ann Curtis; and his niece, Alana (Jeremy) Lawrence.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his nephew, Nathan Curtis.
CURTIS - Friends of William R. Curtis, who died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from July 13 to July 14, 2019