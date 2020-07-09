1/1
William R. "Bill" Mandziara
1937 - 2020
William R. "Bill" Mandziara, 83, of Mars, formerly of Beechview, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, July 7, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Born July 2, 1937, in Melcroft, Pa., he was the son of the late George and Estelle Osinski Mandziara.
Bill was proud of his affiliation with AA, where he was 45 years sober.
A lover of music, Bill played the accordion at many family gatherings, leading the singing and polka dancing. He faced many physical limitations in his life with strength and dignity, and always with a smile on his face.
He was the loving and dedicated husband to Margaret Morosky Mandziara, whom he married on Feb. 1, 1958; and the father of Jeannine (Richard) O'Patchen of Cranberry Township, Elizabeth (Gregg) Traverso of Evans City, Laura Kane of Butler, Marcy (Eric) Zgela of West Sunbury, and Michelle (Roger) Reitler of Wattersonville, Pa.
He was also the treasured grandfather of Jacqueline, Rachel, Natalie, Michael, Gina, Nick, Tony, Alex and the late Abigail and Kayleigh; and the great-grandfather of Trace.
He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Alfred, John, Victor, Eleanor, Regina, Evelyn, Mary and Loretta.
MANDZIARA - Friends of William R. "Bill" Mandziara, who died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars. As per CDC guidelines, masks must be worn in the funeral home.
A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Charles Bober, pastor of St. Kilian Church, officiating.
Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
11
Service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
