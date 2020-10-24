1/1
William R. McFarland Sr.
1945 - 2020
William R. McFarland Sr., 75, of Butler passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
He was born on Jan. 21, 1945, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and was the son of the late William and Ruth McFarland.
Bill served his country honorably with the U.S. Navy.
He spent his entire career with the Operating Engineers Local 66 as a heavy equipment operator.
Bill was the past Master of the Argyle Lodge 540 of Chicora, and was also a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason with the Valley of New Castle.
He loved building things and working with his hands, especially while welding and fabricating. He was known to be able to fix anything.
Bill was the loving father of William McFarland Jr. and Janet (Carl) Miskow; the brother of Michael McFarland and Judy (Pete) Connor; and the grandfather of Ashley, Jesse and Jacob.
He is also survived by a large and loving family; and his companion pup, Riley.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Darlyne (French) McFarland; his brother, Tim; and his great-grandson, Karson.
MCFARLAND - Friends of William R. McFarland Sr., who died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, will be received from 4:30 until 7 p.m. Monday in SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
A Masonic service will be held at 6:45 p.m. and a prayer service will follow visitation in the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 requirements, all guests are asked to wear a face covering.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.




Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
OCT
26
Visitation
04:30 - 07:00 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
OCT
26
Service
06:45 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
