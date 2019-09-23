Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William R. "Bill, Chipco" McNallen. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

William R. "Bill" "Chipco" McNallen, 92, a well-known, lifelong Chicora resident, passed away peacefully at Butler Memorial Hospital on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2019.

William was born in Troutman on Nov. 13, 1926, and was the son of the late John M. and Margaret Diskin McNallen.

Bill was a lifetime member of Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Chicora and was often seen in church lighting candles and saying prayers.

Bill was a 1944 graduate of Chicora High School. Immediately upon graduating, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving our country during World War II in the western Pacific. He eventually served in the headquarters of General Douglas MacArthur as part of the U.S. Occupational Forces in Japan immediately after the cessation of hostilities.

After being discharged from the Army in 1946, he came home to Chicora and shortly thereafter was employed as a postal clerk at the Chicora Post Office, serving in that capacity for over 40 years.

Chipco was a member of the Chicora Moose Lodge and the former VFW post.

During his life, he was an active participant in local golf and bowling leagues.

Chipco was an icon around Chicora. All of his life walking the Chicora Main Street hill several times a day, making his daily stops around town until his mid 80s. He was well known to provide funding assistance to many a friend in need in the Chicora area as well as many a piece of candy to the children.

He looked forward to marching in the annual Chicora Memorial Day Parade in his World War II Army uniform and was able to do so until very recently.

He is survived by two sisters, Mrs. Patricia Ashbaugh and her husband, William, of Butler and Mrs. Anne McCarren of Butler; a sister-in-law, Mabel C. McNallen of Chicora; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, John E. McNallen and Paul Rabbit and his wife, Jean; his sisters, Mary (McNallen) Foley and her husband, James, and Margaret McNallen; as well as his brother-in-law, Joseph McCarren.

MCNALLEN - Friends of William R. "Bill" "Chipco" McNallen, who died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, will be received from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd., Chicora.

The Loyal Order of the Moose will hold a memorial service for their departed brother at 5:45 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday from Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Chicora with Bill's nephew and godson the Rev. William Ashbaugh, pastor of St. Thomas The Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Ann Arbor, Mich., and the Rev. Lou Pascazi, Senior Parochial Vicar at Mater Dolorosa, officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by the Chicora, Bradys Bend and East Brady American Legion Posts at Mater Dolorosa following the Mass.

Interment will follow at Hemphill Cemetery, Chicora.

