William R. Moon, 77, of Mena, Ark., passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Rich Mountain Rehab in Mena, Ark.
Bill was born June 11, 1942, in Butler. He was the son of the late William C. Moon and Dorothy R. (Swope) Moon.
He was a 1960 graduate of Moniteau High School. He also attended Akron University and had a bachelor's degree in secondary education from Slippery Rock University.
He attended Christ Community Fellowship Church in Mena.
His lifetime hobby was restoring old cars, and he was often seen driving his 1931 Essex Coupe with a rumble seat. In the year 2014, he opened a shop called Vintage Tin Restorations in Mena, where he taught restoring of old vehicles to college students doing an internship learning antique car restoration.
Bill is survived by his wife, Carolyn Moon; four daughters, Kathleen Miller of Parker, Bridgette Jankowski of Ottawa, Canada, Amelia Bowen of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Naomi Rountree of New Castle; and 10 grandchildren.
Also surviving are one brother, David Moon of Greenville, Pa,; and six sisters, Evelyn Brown of Tipp City, Ohio, Esther Galura of Butler, Emily Wonderly of Burghill, Ohio, Gladys Caldwell of Butler, Karen Moon of Butler, and Rosemary Addison of Volant.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
MOON - A private memorial service will be held at a later date for William R. Moon, who died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Bill dedicated his body to science. The ashes will be buried in West Sunbury Presbyterian Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 23, 2020