Maj. William Raymond "Bill" Parker, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), 91, passed away Sept. 20, 2020. Bill had lived the last 42 years in Cerritos, Calif.



Bill was born May 23, 1929, to Harry and Marie Parker in Chicora.



Bill trained as a pilot for the U.S. Air Force at Williams Air Force Base in Chandler, Ariz. It was there he met a pretty, young nurse, Rita Murphy, and they were married in 1952.



Maj. Parker flew in Korea and Vietnam, and had a highly decorated career with numerous medals, including the Silver and Bronze Star, and the Distinguished Flying Cross.



After retiring from the Air Force, Bill worked diligently to acquire a number of college degrees. He worked for Motorola in Phoenix for nine years, and then with the Civil Service as an Air Force representative with the aeronautical companies, building aircraft for the Air Force, including the stealth bomber.



We remember Bill as a dedicated serviceman, husband, father and grandfather. He was witty with an amazing sense of humor. He was loved and will be missed. He will always be remembered.



He leaves his wife of 68 years, Rita (Murphy) Parker; and his children, Kay (Ken) Pearson, Tina (Brian) Hollingsworth, Julie Parker and Mike Parker.



He was the grandfather to Kerry (Ryan), Kristen, Bria and Emily (Brad), and four great-grandsons, Austin, Ethan, Jacob and Marshall.



In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Glenn; and his sister, Pat Crawford.



The family wishes to pay special appreciation to his daughter, Julie Parker, whose devotion and care of Bill and Rita over the last few years allowed them to enjoy these last years in their own home.



PARKER - William Raymond Parker, who died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, will be buried with honors at Arlington National Cemetery.



Arrangements were handled by Forest Lawn Memorial Park Association, Cypress, Calif.









