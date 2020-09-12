On Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, William T. Charles, 84, formerly of Ingomar, beloved husband of the late Lois Dombart Charles, passed away peacefully.
He is survived by his dear friend and mother of his children, Carolyn Stroombeek; his two loving sons, Kirk (Rachel) Charles and Peter Charles; and his grandchildren, Danita Charles, Amanda (Tony) Appuliese, Ashlee (Tim) Lyons, Tony Gaconi and Katie Gaconi.
Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Charles.
Charles - Friends of William T. Charles, who died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, will be received 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18, at Simons Funeral Home, 7720 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, where a funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 19.
For more information, please visit www.simonsfuneralhome.com