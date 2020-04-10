Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William T. "Bill" Shearer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Born July 3, 1940, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Charles Shearer and Elizabeth Hamilton Shearer.

Bill proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Yellowstone.

He was meticulous, a good organizer and enjoyed listening to the police scanner. He loved buying and fixing up old cars and loved NASCAR. He enjoyed cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Lifetime Movie Network movies.

He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 59 years, Arabell Foreman Shearer, whom he married on Dec. 31, 1960; his children, Snow (Ken) Shearer, Kathleen Kinney, Robin (Canus) Shearer and Billi Jo (Richard) Hall; his grandchildren, Christopher Cook and Ryan Grosse; his brother, James Alvin Shearer; and his sisters, Debbie (Bill) Cousins and Pam (Bennie) Vickers.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his stepmother, Doris Shearer.

SHEARER - Due to recent public health concerns, a private viewing and service for William T. Shearer, who died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, will be held on Saturday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Bill will be laid to rest at Pinewood Memorial Gardens in Cranberry Township.

Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 10, 2020

