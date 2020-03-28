Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William T. "Bill" Slater. View Sign Service Information William F. Young Funeral Home 132 Main St. West Sunbury , PA 16061 (724)-637-2320 Send Flowers Obituary

William T. "Bill" Slater, 81, of Concord Township, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Bill was born May 12, 1938, in Butler, and was the son of the late Thomas Paul Slater and the late Martha E. Bowser Slater King.

Bill was a graduate of Duff's Business School and worked at ARMCO Steel, later retiring from International Staple. Bill worked alongside his brother, Bob, at Slater's Market.

Bill was a member of Concord Presbyterian Church.

Bill was very involved with many rodeo associations, where he was past president of the American Professional Rodeo Association and was an International Professional Rodeo Association judge.

Bill was a volunteer with the North Washington Volunteer Fire Department as a member of the rodeo committee.

Bill will be fondly remembered by all of the lives he touched throughout his time coaching, competing, working and judging rodeos across North America.

Bill is survived by two sons, Tim Slater and Don Slater (Tina Downs), both of Concord Township; two daughters, Bobbi Jean Slater (Wayne Vandyke) of Concord Township, and Dee (Henry) Arblaster of Harrisville; four granddaughters, Brandy, Stacey, Morgan and Mackenzie; two step granddaughters, Melissa and Valerie; four great-grandchildren, Hunter, Rylie, Easton and Emma; and six step great- grandchildren.

Bill is also survived by one brother, Robert "Bob" Slater; and several nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by two sisters.

SLATER - Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service in honor of William T. "Bill" Slater, who died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, will be held at a later date.

Burial was in Concord Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.

online condolences can be sent to



