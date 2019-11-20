|
William Taylor Groseclose, 82, of Zelienople, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Born Jan. 21, 1937, in Olney, Md., he was the son of the late Rev. Paul Groseclose and Virginia Vawter Groseclose.
Bill faithfully worshipped as a lifelong Methodist.
He worked as a senior accountant for Hospital Cost Analysis and then as an auditor for the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene in the State of Maryland.
During his retirement, he did the accounting for Bel Air United Methodist Church in Maryland, and loved to travel.
He volunteered at the gift shop at Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople, where he made many meaningful friends and relationships. During his years at Passavant, he was active at St. John's Burry's Church, where his son serves as pastor.
Above all, he was a loving father and grandfather, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Win (Denise) Groseclose of New Sewickley Township, Patricia (Brian) James of Oklahoma City, Okla., Paula (Matt) Reichenstein of Plano, Texas, Sarah (Kevin) Bowlin of Martinsburg, W.Va., and David (Vickie) Groseclose of Laurel, Md.; his grandchildren, Paul and Chloe Groseclose, Elizabeth, Katie and Allison James, Tyler and Abigail Reichenstein, and Ashlea, Rachael and Derek Bowlin; and his brother, Steven (Young Ja) Park of New York.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the Rev. Marguerite B. "Peggy" Groseclose, who passed away on June 22, 2015; and his brothers, Keith and Paul Douglas Groseclose.
GROSECLOSE - Friends of William Taylor Groseclose, who died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John's Burry's Church, 1835 Route 68, Rochester.
Following the service, he will be laid to rest at St. John's Burry's Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's honor to the Pass It On Ministries, or the Children's Christian Center, c/o Bel Air United Methodist Church, 21 Linwood Ave., Bel Air, MD 21014.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019
