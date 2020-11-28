William W. "Bill" Smith, 93, of Fawn Township passed away at home Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
He was born Nov. 3, 1927, in Tarentum, and was the son of the late Newton H. and Mildred (Trout) Smith.
Bill lived most of his life in Fawn Township, and was of the Protestant faith.
He worked for his father-in-law at W.C. Van Thiel Trucking, and also at Penn Builders in Tarentum. As an owner/operator, he worked for Costal Tanklines, Interstate Trucking, Breman's Transfer, Fleming Transport and Heilman's Pavement.
Bill enjoyed his garage work, and socializing with his friends.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, B. Irene (Van Thiel) Smith; his sons, Daniel L. (Cindy) Smith and David M. (Nancy J.) Smith, all of Fawn Township, and Dennis J. Smith of Kennedy Township; and his grandchildren, Christy Jones of Frazer Township, Jonathan Smith of Boston, Mass., Daniel J. (Lacy) Smith of Fawn Township, and Andrew T. (Genevieve) Smith of Natrona Heights.
Also surviving are his great-grandchildren, Ruth, Josie and Logan Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Albert N. and Howard C. Smith; and his daughter- in-law, Barbara L. (Christy) Smith.
SMITH - Visitation for William W. "Bill" Smith, who died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday at Duster Funeral Home, 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum.
Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.
