William "Woody" Woodruff Jr., 67, of Butler, formerly of Randallstown, Md., passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in his home.
Born in 1952, he was the son of his late parents William Sr. and Mary Woodruff.
William was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy after serving six years as a submarine tech.
For the past 15 years, he worked for RMI security at AK Steel.
William was the loving husband to Cabrina Woodruff; father of Kristy; and the brother of Frank (Rose) Woodruff, Mary Lou (Gary) Jestes, Cathy (George) Walters and Donald Woodruff.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Roy and Herman Paul Woodruff.
WOODRUFF - Services will be held privately for William "Woody" Woodruff Jr., who died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020