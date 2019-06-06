Willis John Kennedy, 73, of Merle Lane, Scott Township, died on Tuesdayat UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.
He was born Aug. 16, 1945, in Grove City, a son of the late John and Annie (Morrow) Kennedy.
Will was an insurance salesman for several life insurance companies for a number of years.
He was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard.
He was a member of the Polish Falcons, CG's, and Eintracht Clubs.
Will enjoyed golfing, going to the casino, hunting, dancing, and playing pool and darts. He also enjoyed being around people
He is survived by his longtime partner, Audrey Rush; three children, Stephen J. Kennedy of Pittsburgh, Michael J. Kennedy of Slippery Rock, and Abbey J. Kennedy of New Castle; three stepdaughters, Brandy L. Rush of New Castle, Crystal L. Bannon of Poland, Ohio, and Anna M. Rush of Cranberry Township; one brother, Herbert L. Kennedy and his wife, Loretta, of Home, Pa.; one sister, Frances A. Taggart and her husband, Albert, of Slippery Rock; his brother-in-law, Charles Glenn; two grandchildren, Robert John Kennedy and Katherine Rose Baker; and four stepgrandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne P. Kennedy; and his sister, Patricia J. Glenn.
KENNEDY - Visitation for Willis John Kennedy, who died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Ave., New Castle.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Fridayat William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. The Rev. Matthew Bupp will be officiating.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 6, 2019