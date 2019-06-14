Willis L. "Bill" Davison Jr., 74, of Warrendale passed away on Wednesday at the Grove at Harmony in Jackson Township.
Born April 5, 1945, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Willis and Emma Pitt Davison.
Willis was a self-employed insurance investigator and owner of W.L. Davison Forensic Services. He was also the former owner of W.L. Davison Auto Body and Automotive in Warrendale.
He was a member of the North Hills Lodge 716 F&AM.
Surviving are his companion, Linda Kesler; his daughters, Wilma Davison of Indianapolis, Wendy Davison of Atlanta, Ga., and Deborah Davison of Texas; a brother, Herbert A. Davison of Gibsonia; and two sisters, Jean Walters of Maryland, and Martha Brown of Franklinville, N.C.
DAVISON - Friends of Willis L. "Bill" Davison Jr., who died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Marshall Township.
Memorials may be made to the or the ALS Foundation.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 14, 2019