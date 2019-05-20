Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Jean Cavill. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM Slippery Rock United Methodist Church 130 Franklin St. Slippery Rock , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wilma Jean Cavill, 88, of Slippery Rock passed away on Wednesday at Butler Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

Wilma was born Dec. 15, 1930, in New Castle, to James Charles Cavill and Mildred Vandegrift Cavill.

She was a very popular and much-admired educator at Slippery Rock University, teaching for over 56 years. Cheryl Norton, former SRU president, called Wilma "A Slippery Rock University Treasure." Wilma had been quoted in a recent Slippery Rock University publication as saying, "I love to teach; I've had a fascinating and interesting career, I'm very proud to be a graduate of Slippery Rock, and I'm terribly proud of my career here." The publication went on to say she commanded the ear of nine presidents; pioneered women's athletics; settled disputes as a faculty union leader; and educated thousands of students. At Slippery Rock University's 125-year celebration, she said that "she viewed herself as a good teacher, listener and troubleshooter."

Wilma won several awards, she advocated early on for anti-drug and alcohol education and demonstrated civic leadership through involvement in many organizations, including service as grand wizard for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Wilma's awards included the SRU President's Award, Outstanding Women of the Year and APSCUF Distinguished Service Award.

She had led an adult retreat program at SRU for several years and for the past several years has served as grand marshal for university events such as the honors convocation and commencements. Her memberships were many, including the Slippery Rock United Methodist Church and the Slippery Rock Rotary Club.

Survivors include family members, Rita B. Harrell and her husband, Jim, and their daughter, Katie Harrell, of Fountain Inn, S.C.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Edith Cavill; and her brother, James Cavill.

CAVILL - Friends of Wilma Jean Cavill, who died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, may call from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock, and at the church on Wednesday before the service which is scheduled at 9 a.m.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Slippery Rock United Methodist Church, 130 Franklin St., Slippery Rock, with the Rev. Keith McIlwain, pastor of Slippery Rock United Methodist, presiding.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilma J. Cavill 52 Endowed Scholarship payable to the SRU Foundation, 100 Old Main St., Slippery Rock, PA 16057.



