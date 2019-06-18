Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma M. Kline. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Send Flowers Obituary



Born on Dec. 20, 1929, in Donegal, Pa., Wilma was the daughter of LaVerne and Susan Horton, both of Chicora.

She was a member of Faith Fellowship Alliance Church in Butler.

She is survived by seven children, Deborah Wienshienk (John) of Greenup, Ky., Barbara Hankey (Ronald) of Fort Valley, Ga., James Kline (Nancy) of Nicholasville, Ky., Janet Tarr (Randy) of Charleston, W.Va., Elaine Kline of San Diego, Calif., Rebecca Leon (Tony) of East Butler, and Daniel Kline (Deanna) of Chesapeake, Va.

Wilma is also survived by 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Kline; two sons, Richard Kline Jr. and Gary Kline; three daughters-in-law, Elizabeth Kline, Patty Kline and Angela Kline; and a granddaughter, Janelle Kline.

KLINE - The visitations for Wilma M. Kline, who died Saturday, June 15, 2019, will take place from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Faith Fellowship Alliance Church, 200 Fared Dr., Butler.

The family will also receive friends at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Pastor Richard P. Jenks will officiate.

Following the service, Wilma will be laid to rest in Butler County Memorial Park, 380 Evans City Road, Butler.

McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.

