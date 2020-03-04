Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 View Map Service 10:30 AM Gospel Fellowship (PCA) 161 McFann Road View Map Interment Following Services Lakewood Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Wilma Mathewson Pressau, 90, of Cabot, formerly of Evans City passed away March 2, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Born May 30, 1929 in Bairdford, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William Mathewson and Emily Major Mathewson.

She went to elementary school in Bairdford. She attended West Deer High School, graduating in 1947.

She was a graduate of the Pennsylvania College for Women, now Chatham University, in Pittsburgh, with a bachelor's degree in elementary education, graduating with high honors in 1951. Wilma attended graduate school at the University of Pittsburgh and received her permanent teaching certificate in 1954.

Wilma taught school in Tarentum, West Deer Township, Fayetteville, N.C., and Seneca Valley.

She was a member of Gospel Fellowship Presbyterian (PCA) in Valencia. Her church responsibilities over the years included Sunday school teacher, Good News Club leader and Christian Education Committee member. Wilma attended PCA general assemblies in several cities.

Wilma enjoyed opera, musicals, traveling, history, hospitality, reading, theology and education.

Surviving are her loving husband, Jean-Pierre Pressau, whom she married Aug. 15, 1952; her sons, Martin (Sandra) Pressau and Paul (Christine) Pressau; her daughter, Miriam Hixon; her grandchildren, Tatiana Pressau, Jacquelyn Pressau, Arielle (Brent) Buccine, Desiree Pressau, Megan Hixon, Jacob Hixon and Julia (Steve) Fleck; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers; two sisters; and her son-in-law, Jeff Hixon.

PRESSAU - Friends of Wilma Mathewson Pressau, who died Monday, March 2, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Gospel Fellowship (PCA), 161 McFann Road, Valencia, with Pastor Matthew Everhard and Pastor David O'Leary officiating. Everyone please meet at the church.

Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Butler County, 138 E. Jefferson St., #1, Butler PA, 16001, Gospel Fellowship (PCA), 161 McFann Road, Valencia PA 16059, or the , 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Donations

