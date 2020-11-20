Wilmerdean Victor (Dean) Huselton, 93, of Penn Township passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
He was born April 19, 1927, in Penn Township, and was the son of the late T. Victor and Marie (Winters) Huselton.
He was always proud to have been a descendant of early Penn Township settlers, the Winters/Klinger and Huselton families.
He was a 1945 graduate of Penn Township High School.
Immediately following graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Army as a sharpshooter, then was chosen to go to finance school.
He married his "high school sweetheart," Betty M. Hamilton on Dec. 20, 1945. In January of 1946, he was shipped to then post-war Berlin, Germany, as a T-4 sergeant in the finance department. Dean was one of two men responsible for payroll, and all of the generals and armies in Berlin picked up their paychecks at his window.
After serving in the Army in Germany, Dean came home and worked as a plasterer, plastering many homes in Butler. He then started Huselton Appliance Store, selling Norge appliances and plumbing and heating. This evolved into building 12 homes in Country Club Heights, with a crew of his own men. Soon, he was building homes throughout the area, including developing and building Penn Highlands, better known as Penn Drive, and building in Winter Lake Estates. Along with home contracting, he enlarged his business doing stadium/bleacher erection through Playtime Equipment in Mars, traveling throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.
Dean always had great religious faith, and attended church every Sunday, until he was unable. He belonged to Nixon Methodist Church.
He helped found and build the Penn Glade Lions Club and Park, and was a Past King Lion of that club. He also helped found the Penn Valley Swim Club, and was a member of the Elks, American Legion, early Penn Township Firemen's Association, Penn Township Veterans Club, Stonehouse Antique Car Club and United Commercial Travelers Club.
Dean and Betty loved to travel and traveled extensively throughout Europe, Jerusalem, Israel, Canada and Mexico. They loved traveling with their family on many vacations, and their time spent at the camp in Dents Run, Pa. Family was the most important thing to Dean, and he wanted them all with him whether it was a holiday, a trip, or just a social gathering.
He loved to hunt and go on fishing trips. His love of card games was what he enjoyed the most, especially poker. Dean played cards up to the very last day of his life! He will be greatly missed!!
Surviving are his five daughters, Florence (Richard "Dick" Sr.) Jaksec, Linda Russell, Ann (Nat Jeffries) Hays, Janice (Ron) Plaisted of Florida, and Deborah (Brian Koegler) Huselton of Butler; one son, David (Kelly) Huselton of Florida; 13 grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one stepgreat-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Betty Huselton, who passed in 2009; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one stepgrandchild.
