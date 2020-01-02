Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winifred S. "Winnie" Truesdale. View Sign Service Information William F. Young Funeral Home 132 Main St. West Sunbury , PA 16061 (724)-637-2320 Memorial service 11:00 AM Boyers Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Winifred S. "Winnie" Truesdale, 94, of Hilliards passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at her daughter's residence.

Winifred was born Feb. 1, 1925, in Bowling Green, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Rolland Smith and the late Irene Smith Morris.

Winifred was a homemaker and attended the Boyers Methodist Church.

Winifred is survived by six daughters, Mrs. Judy (Dale) White of Ellensburg, Wash., Mrs. Joyce (Jim) Whitmire of Petrolia, Mrs. Shirley (Dick) Hiwiller of Petrolia, Mrs. Cathy (Paul) Ryan of Butler, Mrs. Barbara (Ed) Biddle of West Sunbury and Mrs. Pam (Jeff) Maxwell of Slippery Rock; one son, Dennis (Julie) Truesdale of Hilliards; 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Also surviving are three sisters, Mary Ann Bennick of Athens, Ohio, Brenda Zanella of Butler and Ellen (George) Hockenberry of Mount Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews.

Winifred was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Truesdale, who passed away June 15, 2019; an infant son, Gregory David; one grandson, Eric Hiwiller; one granddaughter, Haley Lynn Truesdale; and her stepfather, William Morris.

TRUESDALE - A memorial service for Winifred S. "Winnie" Truesdale, who died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Boyers Methodist Church with the Rev. Sara Adkins officiating.

Burial will be private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Boyers Methodist Church, P.O. Box 124, Boyers, PA 16020, or the VNA Hospice of Western PA, 154 Hindman Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences may be submitted at



