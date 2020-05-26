Wynan Clifford "Cliff" Barger, 86, of Parker, passed away early Saturday morning, May 23, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a period of declining health.
Born July 14, 1933, in West Monterey, Clarion County, he was the son of the late Jesse Rimby and Pearl E. Coprick Barger. From this union, there were originally five children, Cliff, Ralph, Lois, Stella and Evelyn. Ralph was killed in action serving with the U.S. Marine Corps on Iwo Jima during World War II.
Cliff served as maintenance supervisor at Slippery Rock University, from where he retired after many years of service. Cliff and his late wife, Jean, also served as self-employed school bus contractors for many years.
He was a member of Eau Claire Presbyterian Church, Parker City-Allegheny Valley Lodge 521 F&AM, and the New Castle Consistory.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Sandi (Daryl) Brown and her son of Eau Claire; his stepson, Ron (Patty) Boyd of Texas, and Ron's children; as well as his nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, V. Jean Montgomery Boyd Barger, who passed away July 20, 2013; and his sons, Clint and Loran Barger.
BARGER - Due to Covid-19 and following CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health regulations, a private graveside service for Wynan Clifford "Cliff" Barger, who died Saturday, May 23, 2020, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Eau Claire Cemetery with Pastor Charles Cline officiating.
Burial will follow at Eau Claire Cemetery.
A public memorial service may be held at a later date.
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home of Eau Claire, is assisting the family at this time.
www.buzardfuneralhomes.com
Published in Butler Eagle on May 26, 2020.