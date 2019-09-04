Wyoma Rose Kummer, 90, of Butler peacefully passed away on Monday morning while residing at Under Our Wing facility.
Born June 7, 1929, in Schuyler, Neb., she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Julia Kuskhan Stastny.
Her ministry work brought her the greatest joy as a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, especially in her youth when she was a full-time pioneer minister.
While living on her family farm, she will be remembered for her baking, especially making the best pie crust, cooking for farm- hands, canning, freezing, and helping with butchering and milking cows.
Later in life, she was a caregiver for her parents and her husband, Gilbert. She also worked part time taking care of people with disabilities, where she assisted with housework, meal prepping and shopping.
She is survived by three children, Melody Kummer, Wade (Mary Ann) Kummer and Kimberly (Jon) Elliott, all of Butler; three grandchildren, Jason (Joni) Kummer, Cole (Liann) Kummer and Ashley Kummer; two great-grandchildren, Chelsea Kummer and Owen Kummer; her sister, Geraldine Wooster of Myrtle Creek, Ore.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Kummer, who passed away in 1988; and her infant daughter, Rhonda Kummer.
A special thanks from the family to the staff at Life Butler County and Under Our Wing, for the special and personal care they gave their mother.
KUMMER - A memorial service for Wyoma Rose Kummer, who died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 157 Unionville Road, Butler, by Elder John Henne.
Cremation services were entrusted to Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
For more information or to leave an online tribute, go to www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019