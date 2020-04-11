Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne Walters Etter. View Sign Service Information Bock Funeral Ltd. 1500 Mt Royal Blvd Glenshaw , PA 15116 (412)-486-8500 Send Flowers Obituary

Yvonne Walters Etter peacefully passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.

Born April 29, 1933, Vonnie grew up in a multi-generational family in Bakerstown under the adoring eye of her father, Albert Walters and her grandparents, Harry and Ida June Walters.

She was the wife of Charles W. Etter, who passed away Jan. 19, 2017; the mother of Douglas, Linda and Daniel; the grandmother "Ema" to Bruce, Tyler, Erin, Chase and Tristin; and mother-in-law to Bob Miller and Denise Etter.

She graduated with honors from Mars High School in 1951, and continued her education at Wilson College, graduating in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry.

Upon graduation, she worked for Preston Laboratories as the only female chemist on staff.

Always strong in her faith, Yvonne was a member of Bakerstown Presbyterian Church. When she was reintroduced to a fellow Mars graduate and after a short courtship, Yvonne married Charles April 4, 1959. The couple settled in Shaler Township, where they raised three children in a home filled with love and laughter.

Yvonne's days were focused primarily on her children and supporting her community. While fulfilling her responsibilities at home, she remained active in her faith and held several positions at Elfinwild Presbyterian Church, in Glenshaw, where she was a member of the choir, the session and the treasurer.

In later years, she and Chuck were active members of the Glenshaw and Mars Presbyterian churches. For many decades, she volunteered at North Hills Passavant Hospital and Glenshaw Century Club, where she was a past president. She also served as a local election day poll worker for 15 years, due to her strong sense of civic responsibility.

Vonnie was a voracious reader and a very talented crafter. Upon Charles' retirement, the couple moved back to the Mars area, where they reconnected with classmates whose fellowship and friendships they highly valued and enjoyed. They also took many trips across the country together.

A true Pittsburgh girl, she loved the Steelers, the Pirates and seeing performances at the Benedum Center.

Vonnie was very social with many friends who all fondly remember her for her thoughtfulness, intelligence and wicked sense of humor, coupled with perfect timing. She was an advocate for women's rights, a staunch conservative and a proud American, whose ancestors served in the Revolutionary War and the Civil War and whose husband and sons all served in the U.S. Army.

She and Charles were married for 57 years. Always conscious of the example they were setting in the raising of their children, Yvonne and Charles created a home which always provided an abundance of support, constancy and love. At the center of that home was the love they had for one another, which continues to sustain and guide their children and grandchildren.

ETTER - A private ceremony for Yvonne Walters Etter, who died Monday, March 9, 2020, was held Friday, March 13, 2020, at Bock Funeral Home, Glenshaw.

Burial was in Mount Royal Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Glenshaw Century Club, c/o Edie Haughton, 109 Konzier Dr., Pittsburgh PA. 15237.

