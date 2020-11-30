Zelda Bouch, 93, of Butler, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation where she had lived the last three years.
Zelda was born Sept. 8, 1927. She grew up in Springdale with her parents, Roy and Hester Cochran; sisters, Larue, Ruth; and brother, Merle.
After graduating high school and attending business school, she was hired as a proofreader for the Sun Telegraph newspaper out of Pittsburgh.
It was on a train ride to work where she met Daniel Bouch. The story is told that he traded her his apple from his lunch for the cookies she had in hers. The love blossomed from there. They were married Sept. 22, 1950. They spent 58 years together until he passed on Oct. 11, 2008.
In their lifetime, they brought three bundles of joy into this world. David, Brian and Beverly. The kids grew under her love and guidance. She was always there for her husband and kids whenever they needed.
She held various jobs throughout her life to help to make ends meet at the time. She had worked at Zayres, J.C. Penney, had been a lunch monitor at Bon Aire school, delivered newspapers and even sold stackable vases at the mall.
She participated in the high school track and rifle mothers clubs. Zelda was a member of the Order of Eastern Star 45 and had belonged to the Northvue Couples bowling league. She also enjoyed gardening and watching hummingbirds, camping and her Boston terriers.
Among the many things she taught her children was the value of a dollar, how to work hard for something you want and how to stand up for themselves. No matter what, she made sure they were taken care of and always had what they needed. Family vacations were important as well. Camping in Myrtle Beach and other places gave them all memories to hold on to forever.
She loved and adored each of her grandchildren, Leah Bouch, Tiffany (Josh) and Kaitie (Zack) Bouch, Luke and Mason Montag. She so enjoyed spending time with them and hearing about what was going on in their lives. Whether it was horse shows, making cookies, playing cards, or talking about hunting or fishing, she was there with food to share and time to listen to all the stories.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Along with her children, David (Marie), Brian (Cindy) and Beverly (Dale) Montag and her grandchildren, she is survived by her brother Merle (Shirley) Cochran of Kentucky and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bouch - No public visitation will be held for Zelda Bouch, who died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, 127 W Jefferson St, Butler.
