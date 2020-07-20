Zetta Mae Williams Thoma Pistorius passed away on July 18, 2020, at the age of 89, and is now joyfully reunited with all of those who missed her and awaited her arrival in Heaven.
Zetta was born on July 14, 1931, in the small village of Craigsville, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Walter and Grace (Blose) Williams. She was second to the youngest in a family of seven. Zetta often said that "everyone should get to grow up in a Craigsville." Zetta lived in Craigsville with her family until they relocated to Mitchell Hill off 422 in Butler.
Zetta attended Craigsville and Mitchell Hill Elementary schools and graduated from Butler High School in 1949.
Over the years, she worked various jobs, including Dunn's Candy Co., Moonlight Mushrooms, Sunnyview Nursing Home, Colonial Inn Tavern, and as a housekeeper for various families. Zetta also hung wallpaper and painted homes for others from time to time. Zetta retired in the early 2000s.
Zetta enjoyed spending time with her family. Over the years, her hobbies included crocheting and ceramics, and she took great pride and joy in tending to her home and yard.
Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She attended Worthington Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was loved like family among the small, close-knit group of parishioners.
Zetta married Benedict Thoma on June 7, 1950. Ben passed away in 1969, and in 1977, Zetta married Charles Pistorius. Charles passed away in the 1980s.
Zetta is survived by five daughters and four sons-in-law, Margaret "Peggy" Sherman and her husband, Gary, Nancy Graham, Patricia Smith and her husband, Wayne, Barbara Rodgers and her husband, Regis, and Donna Fallecker and her husband, Joseph.
Zetta is also survived by nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Virginia Rettig.
Zetta was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, Benedict Thoma and Charles Pistorius; a daughter, Sandra Kay Thoma; and a son-in-law, Donald Graham.
PISTORIUS - Funeral services will be held privately for Zetta Mae Williams Thoma Pistorius, who died Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kittanning.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Zetta's memory to the Worthington Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 10, Worthington, PA 16262.
To leave an online condolence for Zetta's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com
.