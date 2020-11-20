|
|
|
PHILLIPS Alan Harold Alan Harold Phillips
who peacefully passed on
9th November 2020. Alan was born on 10th November 1946
and was the son of the late Bill and Marjorie Phillips, brother of the
late Marjorie Anne, husband to Susan, father to Jane and Wendy, father-in-law to Lee and James and the grandad
of the apple of his eyes Evie & Henry.
Alan worked for Ferodo for 45 years, the vast majority as part of the
sales team based in Doncaster.
In his youth he was a member of
St Peters Church choir, a boy scout,
a member of Buxton Opera Society
and a referee in the Hope Valley
& Manchester football leagues.
Alan went on to conduct a brass band that both his daughters played in as
well as singing in a male voice choir
he performed at The Royal Albert Hall as part of 1,000 Yorkshire Voices which the family were incredibly proud of.
His recent years have been troubled by vascular dementia and other complex health issues and Alan returned to live
in the High Peak in November 2019.
There is a memorial brass band carol service planned for Alan in
mid December, Government restrictions allowing, to celebrate
his musical passion.
Family flowers are welcome
and donations will be in lieu
for Alzheimer's Society.
For any further enquiries
please contact:
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton,SK17 7DN. Tel: 01298 77703
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 20, 2020