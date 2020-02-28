|
|
|
Smith Alan On the 17th February 2020
passed away peacefully in hospital,
Alan, aged 88 years of Whaley Bridge.
The dearly loved dad of Chris
and Alison, dear father in law of
Anne and Neil and a devoted
grandad of Sara, Lydia, Jonathan,
Charity, Shane and Angy.
He will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Service is to take place
on Monday 9th March at
Macclesfield Crematorium at 3.20pm.
Family flowers only, donations if
desired, to The Christie Hospital.
All donations and Inq;
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services.
The Courtyard, Market St, Whaley
Bridge. Tel 01663 732064 or at
www.jeremyunsworthfuneral.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2020