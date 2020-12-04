|
|
|
Heathcote Albert Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on the
29th November 2020, aged 79.
Loving husband of Joan, loving Dad to Debbie Linda and Alan, Father-in-law, devoted Grandad and Great Grandad.
Sadly missed by family and friends, family flowers only please.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions it will be a private cremation at Macclesfield
on the 15th December at 2pm.
Donations in memory of Albert to
Blythe House Hospice may be sent to R.W Percival, Belfield House,
Heath Street, Buxton, SK176LT,
Tel. 01298 23056,
www.percivalfunerals.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Dec. 4, 2020