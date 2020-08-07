|
CROWTHER Alison
(née Kirkaldy) On 29th July 2020.
Historian, inspirer, dancer, musician, organiser, caller, carer. Proud professional: teacher, cleaner, librarian, advisor of people (whoever they are, whatever their problem). Meticulous researcher, successful protester, agitator for bringing new life into stale scenes.
Mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, sister, daughter (but NEVER "daughter no. 2" if you valued your life)….
but most importantly, herself.
Beloved wife of John.
Alison will have a private natural burial overlooking hills in Yorkshire,
in a meadow near Bolton
Abbey where some of her early ancestors are buried.
No flowers please, we will pick some local grasses from the wild flowers growing there.
Donations in memory of Alison can be made to High Peak Foodbank,
United Reformed Church, Hardwick Square E, Buxton SK17 6PT. Alison was a keen fundraiser for this cause.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Aug. 7, 2020