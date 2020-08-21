|
CROWTHER Alison John and all the family would like
to thank relatives and friends for
the kind messages of sympathy, reminiscences, cards and donations
to High Peak Foodbank received in memory of Alison. Thanks to Richard Ellis and staff at Mellor & Smith
Funeral Directors for their kind help and guidance with the funeral arrangements. In particular, thanks
to all who danced in Alison's memory, here in the Pavilion Gardens
(socially distanced) and up and
down the country.
To S and W Independent Living, Ashgate Hospice, Gutu Mirror,
Blythe House Hospice at Home and our District Nurses all of whom provided specialist care enabling Alison to be nursed at home almost to her end.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2020