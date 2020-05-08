|
Torkington Andrew Jenny, Joseph, Beth, Rebecca and Thomas would like to thank everybody who shared their memories, sent cards, flowers and donations (Lewy Body Dementia Society) and attended Andrew's funeral.
We would like to send our love and thanks to all staff at the Portland Nursing Home where Andrew had been living for last 18 months of his life.
Thank you also to Clarity Care Staff, especially Nigel and the Two Robyns who where so kind and gentle towards Andrew in his last days.
Thank you also to Jill Simpson
from Blythe House Hospice.
Thank you to R W Percival especially Harry who was also very kind and finally to the Police and fire crew for paying their respects to Andrew.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 8, 2020