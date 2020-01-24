Home

(née Keyworth) Passed away peacefully at home in Pennington, Cumbria on Friday 17th January, aged 62, with her husband David and sons Sam and Joshua at her side. A beautiful woman on the inside and out, who was loved deeply and has inspired so many people with her strength and courage. The funeral service will take place at Ulverston Methodist Church on Thursday 30th January at 11.30, followed by the committal at Thorncliffe Crematorium, Barrow in Furness and a memorial wake at the Olde Mill, Bardsea. Family and friends are all welcome. Donations if desired, will be shared equally between St.Mary's Hospice and Macmillan Nurses and can be left at the service or sent c/o Little and Cain, 48 Ulverston Road, Dalton. Telephone 01229 462564.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Jan. 24, 2020
