Williams (née Keyworth) Ann Elizabeth David, Sam and Josh, along with our families,
would like to thank everyone who attended Ann's funeral in Ulverston on 30th January.
Our thanks also extend to the many people who sent messages of condolences and donations which will be split equally between Macmillan nurses and St. Mary's Hospice. The service, music and readings, in a packed church, were uplifting and reflected how much Ann is loved by her family and her friends. She has inspired many people with her strength,
courage and sense of fun.
Ann will be forever in our hearts.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 7, 2020
