Annie Brown Luke
1947 - 2020
The family of the late Annie Brown Luke would like to thank the many people who showed great kindness and support during Annie's short illness,
as a result of her brain tumour, and after she left us on August 26th.
Special thanks are due to all the staff from the two Dementia Teams, the night sitting service, District Nurses, Blythe House and Ashgate Hospice. Thanks also to Percival Funeral Directors for their efficient, compassionate and dignified care
of arrangements.
Thank you to all who have sent cards, offered words of sympathy and donated to the Annie Luke Tribute Fund for Ashgate Hospice, which so far has raised over £2,000.
John, Jen, Ali and family.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2020